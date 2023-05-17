Lizzo Shows Off Her Simpsons Character

20 February 2023, Hamburg: US singer Lizzo sings on stage at Barclays Arena. (recrop) Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

One Lizzo fan commented on her Instagram “you know you’ve made it when you’ve been on Sesame Street and The Simpsons.” So, it looks like Lizzo has MADE IT.

She’s already appeared on Sesame Street playing the cookie flute with Elmo.

Onto The Simpsons! Her appearance as both herself and Homer’s spirit guide in “Homer’s Adventures Through the Windshield Glass” airs on FOX on Sunday, May 21 per Yahoo! News!

Something that stands out about Lizzo on The Simpsons, though, is that she’s not simply voicing a couple characters — she’s playing her flute, Sasha, on the show too! Peep this snippet of her playing flute while Lisa plays sax to the sound of Bart slapping Homer in the face. A future classic.

And yes, she’s rocking her own shapewear brand for all bodies, Yitty. So many wins happening here.

It looks like you’ll be able to stream the episode on Hulu once it’s released.