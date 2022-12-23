99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo Says She Is “Literally Santa Claus”

December 23, 2022 9:24AM EST
Lizzo’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning won’t air until Christmas morning, but a preview is out and she says “It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard. I’m literally Santa Claus.”

What makes her say that? Probably the half a dozen Christmas trees per Yahoo News.

After sleeping in her car and at friends’ places she finally has a place of her own and the funds to make it festive.

It’s clear she’s in the Christmas spirit after covering a holiday bop on SNL.

