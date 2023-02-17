Lizzo Reveals She’ll Be On The Simpsons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Lizzo tweeted out that she is going to be The Simpsons!

It’s not clear when the episode with her will air. She follows a number of celebrities who have played a part on the show.

The Weeknd played Orion Hughes and Darius Hughes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Drew Barrymore played herself in recruiting Marge Simpson for show business:

.@DrewBarrymore recruits Marge for a job in showbiz this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/BaeSBBQ9Da — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 14, 2022

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes from Riverdale played three 8-year-olds: