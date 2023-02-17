Lizzo Reveals She’ll Be On The Simpsons
February 17, 2023 11:15AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
Lizzo tweeted out that she is going to be The Simpsons!
IM JOINING @TheSimpsons —see you in Springfield, bitch! pic.twitter.com/lsTdchUq6t
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 16, 2023
It’s not clear when the episode with her will air. She follows a number of celebrities who have played a part on the show.
The Weeknd played Orion Hughes and Darius Hughes:
View this post on Instagram
Drew Barrymore played herself in recruiting Marge Simpson for show business:
.@DrewBarrymore recruits Marge for a job in showbiz this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/BaeSBBQ9Da
— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 14, 2022
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes from Riverdale played three 8-year-olds:
View this post on Instagram
More about: