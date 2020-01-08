      Weather Alert

Lizzo Pauses Australian Tour Commitments To Help Bushfire Victims

Jan 8, 2020 @ 12:53pm

Lizzo is in Australia on tour but she took a break on Wednesday (January 8) to help package hampers for those who have been affected by the wildfires.

Lizzo volunteered with Melbourne’s Foodbank. Her support is coupled with other celebrities who have given back in order to help those affected by brushfire.

 

Sir Elton John and Chris Hemsworth both donated $1 million, billionaire and former boyfriend of Mariah Carey, donated $5 million, P!nk donated $500,0000 and comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $40,000 million through her fundraising page.

 

