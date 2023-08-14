99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo Off the List Of Super Bowl Halftime Contenders

August 14, 2023 10:24AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Looks like the fallout from accusations against Lizzo from three former dancers continues as an insider says her name was crossed off the list of potential Super Bowl Halftime performers.

The source claims her chances of headlining are “dead now that she is surrounded by scandal.” She was said to be a front runner before a lawsuit was filed by three ex-dancers alleging Lizzo sexually harassed and fat-shamed her employees. Their lawyers are also getting contacted by at least six others who may join the lawsuit. Lizzo is fighting back calling the claims “outrageous” and “sensational stories.”

