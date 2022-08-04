      Weather Alert

Lizzo Moved to Tears Watching Young Girl Dance to Her Song

Aug 4, 2022 @ 6:07am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lizzo was visibly moved to tears after watching a young girl dance along to her song “About Damn Time.”

@lizzo #duet with @dcromwelldc50 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Lizzo took to TikTok to share a snippet of the clip writing, “im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!” She explained why the video meant so much to her.

I’m like still processing that,” she said while wiping away tears. “You never think like when you’re making music like you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives.”

