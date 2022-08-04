Lizzo Moved to Tears Watching Young Girl Dance to Her Song

Lizzo was visibly moved to tears after watching a young girl dance along to her song “About Damn Time.”
Lizzo took to TikTok to share a snippet of the clip writing, “im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you!” She explained why the video meant so much to her.
“I’m like still processing that,” she said while wiping away tears. “You never think like when you’re making music like you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives.”