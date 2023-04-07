99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo Manifests ‘Star Wars’ Cameo

April 7, 2023 4:32AM EDT
20 February 2023, Hamburg: US singer Lizzo sings on stage at Barclays Arena. (recrop) Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

We feel like Lizzo manifested this Star Wars cameo in The Mandelorian!

Lizzo celebrated her cameo in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian by dedicating the appearance to her late father, who first introduced her to the Star Wars franchise.

 

 “When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Grogu, whom she bonded with and knighted on the show. “When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

Lizzo made her appearance alongside Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. “Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” she added. “I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.

