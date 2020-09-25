      Weather Alert

Lizzo Is the Cover Star on October Issue of Vogue

Sep 25, 2020 @ 8:51am

Get it, Lizzo! Lizzo is the cover star of the October issue of Vogue looking FIERCE! Lizzo opens up about being vegan, the importance of voting, being a black woman in the music industry, and what it’s like to embrace her body!

Check out these GORGEOUS pics!

View this post on Instagram

‘Early in her career, Lizzo says, she was told by music-industry executives, “You can’t go white to Black. But you can go from Black to white.” Her response: “‘Well, I’m a Black woman. So I can do just about anything I want to do.’ How dare these people sit up and tell me who my music is going to appeal to or not?”… “When I go hiking or whatever,” Lizzo tells me, “it’s Black girls being like, ‘I like your music.’ ‘Hey, that’s Lizzo.’” These Black fans confirm for Lizzo what she already knows, that she’s “a Black woman making music from a Black experience”—and that her message can speak to anyone.’ – @voguemagazine story by Claudia Rankine. Link in bio.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

TAGS
Cover cover girl lizzo october Vogue
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE