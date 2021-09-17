      Weather Alert

Lizzo Is Ready To Remake “The Bodygaurd”

Sep 17, 2021 @ 7:50am

The Bodyguard” is a classic movie from 1992 starring Whitney Houston as a pop star and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard. According to Variety, there is a remake in the works.

Well, fans have made their suggestions on who should play the lead roles.

Lizzo responded by making a TikTok with the caption, “What y’all think?” with of course, a smirking emoji . . . she definitely stans this idea and so do we.

@lizzoWhat y’all think? 😏♬ original sound – berlinXchiaki

No word yet on Chris Evans’ thoughts. What do you think?

