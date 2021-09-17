Lizzo Is Ready To Remake “The Bodygaurd”

“The Bodyguard” is a classic movie from 1992 starring Whitney Houston as a pop star and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard. According to Variety, there is a remake in the works.
A remake of the iconic Whitney Houston film #TheBodyguard is in the works at Warner Bros. https://t.co/ThQT1v0ZKU pic.twitter.com/tKbtFF67zJ
— Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2021
Well, fans have made their suggestions on who should play the lead roles.
Hear me out….
The remake stars @Lizzo & @ChrisEvans
That’s my pick! What about you? https://t.co/icbklAYuiO
— Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) September 15, 2021
The seeds have been planted and now all I want is the Lizzo / Chris Evans version of The Bodyguard. She will play a haunting flute rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” He will protect. It will be perfect. https://t.co/37EjHOhHtY
— Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) September 16, 2021
Lizzo responded by making a TikTok with the caption, “What y’all think?” with of course, a smirking emoji . . . she definitely stans this idea and so do we.
@lizzoWhat y’all think? 😏♬ original sound – berlinXchiaki
No word yet on Chris Evans’ thoughts. What do you think?