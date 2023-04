LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lizzo’s taking a short break from her extended tour to enjoy some adult beverages and twerk on the open water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Don’t you wish you had her “Rich B***h On Vacation” hat, too? …Still trying to figure out where to find one online.

Here she is showing off her *skills* on a Jet Blaster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

It’s a vibe — a whole vibe.