Lizzo Hits On Niall Horan And Now We Want Them To Start Dating
Lizzo didn’t hold back anything when she met Niall Horan.
Horan told the story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
He said, “I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio. She was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well, and someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you.’ So we’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’”
He continued, “Gave her a big hug. ‘Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it. ‘And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!’” And I was just like, ‘Fair play’…I actually started blushing myself!”