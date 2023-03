LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Lizzo attends Spotify Hosts “Best New Artist” Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Ryan and Grant are engaged and it’s all thanks to Lizzo! She held a fan’s phone while on stage at her Glasgow show while on FaceTime with their boyfriend and helped him propose. HE SAID YES! How cool is that?