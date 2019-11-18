Lizzo Getting Sued For Accusing Her Delivery Driver Of Stealing Her Food
When you’re famous and hangry, you have to watch what you post on social media. It could come back to bite ya.
On September 16, Lizzo called out the driver from Postmates. She tweeted: “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” along with a photo of the alleged delivery person. She then deleted the tweet.
Lizzo apologized the following day, tweeting: “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”
Turns out, ‘Tiffany W.’ was “afraid to leave her home and even go to work, for fear someone might harm her or even worse.”
No word on how much cash she’s looking to get with her lawsuit.
FULL STORY