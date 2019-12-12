      Weather Alert

Lizzo Gets Invited To Dance With Houston Rockets Dancers

Dec 12, 2019 @ 11:47am

Lizzo caught some heat for her exposed thong-covered backside as she danced at the Los Angeles Lakers game while Lakers’ cheerleaders performed to her hit “Juice.”

https://twitter.com/WorldLatinHoney/status/1204134225726902278

Now, the Houston Rockets invited Lizzo to dance with the Clutch City Dancers.

The Houston Rockets tweeted, “Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!” 

https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets/status/1204865079449149440

Lizzo said she stood up and danced, exposing her thong, out of gratitude to the Laker Girls as they performed to her song. She added, “I’m blessed, and I want you to know that you’re blessed.”

 

