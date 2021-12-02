Lizzo Creates Art With Her Derriere

International art fair Art Basel is once again taking place in Miami and Lizzo is going to perform. To promote her appearance, she decided to create some art in a very unique way…and you can buy it in an auction. WARNING: SHE USES SOME LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO.
@lizzoI THINK I NEED TO MAKE MORE ASS ART🤔 WHO WANTS A BOOTYFLY?🍑🦋 WATCH ME PERFORM IN MIAMI LIVE – TIX HERE: http://lizzo.live-now.com♬ original sound – lizzo
During a livestream of her performance at Art Basel on December 4, fans will be able to bid on the artwork and one lucky buyer will get to take it home. She’s not the first celebrity to do this…our own Ben Davis created a masterpiece with his backside years ago and had it signed by comedian Gabriel Iglesias (not sure why LOL)