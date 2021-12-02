      Weather Alert

Lizzo Creates Art With Her Derriere

Dec 2, 2021 @ 9:49am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

International art fair Art Basel is once again taking place in Miami and Lizzo is going to perform. To promote her appearance, she decided to create some art in a very unique way…and you can buy it in an auction. WARNING: SHE USES SOME LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO.

 

@lizzoI THINK I NEED TO MAKE MORE ASS ART🤔 WHO WANTS A BOOTYFLY?🍑🦋 WATCH ME PERFORM IN MIAMI LIVE – TIX HERE: http://lizzo.live-now.com♬ original sound – lizzo

During a livestream of her performance at Art Basel on December 4, fans will be able to bid on the artwork and one lucky buyer will get to take it home. She’s not the first celebrity to do this…our own Ben Davis created a masterpiece with his backside years ago and had it signed by comedian Gabriel Iglesias (not sure why LOL)

 

TAGS
art Art Basel auction butt lizzo
POPULAR POSTS
Jogger Notifies Homeowners Of Fire And Saves Their Pets
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Is Miss USA
Get Paid To Watch Christmas Movies
Sleigh All Day
Channing Tatum In "Dog"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On