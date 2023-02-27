Lizzo Covers A German Metal Band While On Tour
Lizzo learned a little bit of German on the European leg of her Special tour and it shows. There’s a viral video going around from a TikToker named Jackie where Lizzo is on stage doing an acapella version of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” and it is, in fact, something very special. Check it out here:
@jacquelinekirchhoff Germany = Rammstein 😭 she had just learned how to say “Oma”, that’s why she incorporated it #lizzo #rammstein #germany #german #funny #concert #thespecialtour #specialtour #tour @lizzo @Rammstein ♬ Originalton – Jackie (Taylor’s Version)
According to Google, “du hast mich” translates to “you have me.” Genius Lyrics offers the explanation that this song has a double meaning:
When Till is saying “Du hast,” it sounds as if he could either be saying “Du hast” (you have) or “Du hasst” (you hate), giving by the same time a double meaning to the song.
Peep the OG song in all it’s metal glory:
Lizzo recently covered Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” with a flute solo on top of playing a cookie flute on Sesame Street. What can’t this woman do? It’s clear she knows no bounds.