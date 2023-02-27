99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo Covers A German Metal Band While On Tour

February 27, 2023 1:12PM EST
Lizzo Covers A German Metal Band While On Tour
Lizzo learned a little bit of German on the European leg of her Special tour and it shows. There’s a viral video going around from a TikToker named Jackie where Lizzo is on stage doing an acapella version of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” and it is, in fact, something very special. Check it out here:

According to Google, “du hast mich” translates to “you have me.” Genius Lyrics offers the explanation that this song has a double meaning:

When Till is saying “Du hast,” it sounds as if he could either be saying “Du hast” (you have) or “Du hasst” (you hate), giving by the same time a double meaning to the song.

Peep the OG song in all it’s metal glory:

Lizzo recently covered Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” with a flute solo on top of playing a cookie flute on Sesame Street. What can’t this woman do? It’s clear she knows no bounds.

