Lizzo Continues To Speak Out For Bodily Autonomy

Lizzo posted to Instagram today to bring attention to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade. “And now fifty years later, we’re still fighting the same fight for reproductive rights.”

She, and her brand Yitty, are committed to “liberating” all bodies.