Lizzo Continues To Speak Out For Bodily Autonomy
January 23, 2023 2:32PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Lizzo posted to Instagram today to bring attention to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade. “And now fifty years later, we’re still fighting the same fight for reproductive rights.”
She, and her brand Yitty, are committed to “liberating” all bodies.
