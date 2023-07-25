Lizzo Chugged Tequila From Her Boot On Stage

It’s called a “shoey!” It’s a popular drinking tradition in Australia and Lizzo was being “traditional” while on tour in Sydney.

Peep this video of her taking a chug of tequila out her boot while on stage.

If you look up pictures of people “doing a shoey,” you may find pics of them drinking their booze from straight out of their show. Lizzo adjusted this while she was performing by just putting the whole bottle in the boot and taking a long swig that way. To each their own. At least she’s probably safe from any germs this way?