Lizzo Chugged Tequila From Her Boot On Stage

July 25, 2023 3:12PM EDT
20 February 2023, Hamburg: US singer Lizzo sings on stage at Barclays Arena. (recrop) Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It’s called a “shoey!” It’s a popular drinking tradition in Australia and Lizzo was being “traditional” while on tour in Sydney.

Peep this video of her taking a chug of tequila out her boot while on stage.

@etcanada @lizzo attempted a “shoey” with a bottle of tequila in Sydney, Australia 🇦🇺👢 — and it was hilarious 😂 #lizzo #shoey #australia #lizzomode ♬ original sound – ET Canada

If you look up pictures of people “doing a shoey,” you may find pics of them drinking their booze from straight out of their show. Lizzo adjusted this while she was performing by just putting the whole bottle in the boot and taking a long swig that way. To each their own. At least she’s probably safe from any germs this way?

