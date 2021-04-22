      Weather Alert

Lizzo Bares It All to Announce Her Partnership with Dove to Change the Conversation About Beauty Standards

Apr 22, 2021 @ 6:50am

Lizzo just bared it all on social media in an unedited selfie to announce an all new partnership with Dove dedicated to changing the conversation about beauty standards. #DoveSelfEsteemProject

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The whole goal of the new campaign is to make social media a more empowering and positive place for young women after they have spent so much time feeling inadequate due to unrealistic posts on social media.

