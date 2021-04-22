Lizzo Bares It All to Announce Her Partnership with Dove to Change the Conversation About Beauty Standards

Lizzo just bared it all on social media in an unedited selfie to announce an all new partnership with Dove dedicated to changing the conversation about beauty standards. #DoveSelfEsteemProject
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
The whole goal of the new campaign is to make social media a more empowering and positive place for young women after they have spent so much time feeling inadequate due to unrealistic posts on social media.
.@dove has joined forces with @lizzo in a new global campaign titled “The Selfie Talk,” which aims to make social media a more positive and empowering place for young women. https://t.co/9rAd8Vjwyk
— Adweek (@Adweek) April 21, 2021
.@dove has joined forces with @lizzo in a new global campaign titled “The Selfie Talk,” which aims to make social media a more positive and empowering place for young women. https://t.co/9rAd8Vjwyk
— Adweek (@Adweek) April 21, 2021