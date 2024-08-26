Lizzo Announces She’s Taking A Gap Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lizzo walked out into the rain in a new Instagram video with the caption, “I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace.”

It’s not clear what’s she’s taking a “gap year” from other than maybe music as she hasn’t released an album since Special, which came out in July 2022. Since then she’s been sued by former employees for mistreatment, talked about quitting music and taken it back, and been the center of a weight loss joke on South Park.

In the meantime, she’s seemingly living it up in Bali, where she announced she was in an earlier Instagram. Only time will tell what her next move is.