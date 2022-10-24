Lizzo and Harry Styles Have Something In Common

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lizzo Buys $15 Million Beverly Hill Estate Once Owned By Harry Styles

You could say Lizzo purchased “Harry’s House!” Yes? No? Is this thing on?

Anyway! It’s a $15 million Beverly Hills house once owned by Harry Styles. She showed off her new digs in an Insta post with the caption “new background unlocked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Harry owned the home from 2014-2016 and sold it to the current seller for $11 million. The 5,300 square feet home features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a floating fireplace in the main suite, a movie theater, multiple outdoor decks, and a 58-foot infinity pool with canyon views.

Love it!

We ALSO love the fact that the pair caught up with one another in Chicago!