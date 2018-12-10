‘Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Rumors Are Out–90s Girls Are Ecstatic!

CALLING ALL 90s BABIES: Hilary Duff, every 90’s girl’s idol, teased that a “Lizzie McGuire” reboot may be in the works. 

Remember the TV Show “Lizzie McGuire” that thrived on Disney Channel? Of course, we all were waiting for the day that she dated her best friend David “Gordo” Gordon. We need a reboot where they get married. Maybe it could be like “Friends” and they all live together with there other BFF Miranda Sanchez!!! This is a need, not a want.

Hilary Duff said  “there’s been some conversations” about this potential reboot, it’s “not a go.” …(yet-wishful thinking) She also even talked about where Lizzie would be right now in life! She says not a mom but maybe close. Slow down time Lizzie!!

Duff threw in her comments on the character Lizzie. “I mean I love her so much. I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

Lizzie, we need you. Back then your viewers were kids, now they’re adults and adulting is hard so be our guide through life. Will ya?

