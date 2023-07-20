99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Live Nation Offering $80 Ticket Package For Four Shows

July 20, 2023 8:32AM EDT
Live Nation Offering $80 Ticket Package For Four Shows
Live Nation is offering an all-in package of four tickets for $80 as part of its annual Summer’s Live promotion. The deal is good for thousands of shows taking place in venues across the U.S. this summer.

Upcoming concerts that are included are The Offspring, The Smashing Pumpkins, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg,  The Chicks, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club, Matchbox Twenty, Yellowcard, Zac Brown Band, and more.

You can find a full list of eligible shows here.

