Live Nation Offering $20 “All In” Tickets To Get You Back In Concerts

Jul 23, 2021 @ 8:11am

Live Nation will be offering fans $20 “all-in” tickets to a number of big name shows including Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5 and Pitbull. It’s all in an effort to get crowds back to venues. The $20 tickets — which includes taxes and fees — will go on sale for a limited time starting next Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. on Live Nation’s website. Altogether, the concert promoter said nearly 1,000 shows this year will be included in the promotion.

 

Live Nation’s new $20 ticket push comes after the live music industry has been sidelined for most of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

MORE HERE

