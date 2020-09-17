      Weather Alert

Live Nation is Converting Concert Venues Into Polling Locations

Sep 17, 2020 @ 7:26am
With concert venues sitting empty across the country, Live Nation has teamed up with Lebron James’ group ‘More Than a Vote’ to use some of their concert venues as additional polling locations this fall.

The first locations are LA, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Austin but more locations are slated to be open. Live Nation owns 110 venues across the country.

