Little Tikes Launched Their Version Of A Peloton For Kids

Jul 1, 2021 @ 9:27am

Peloton is wildly popular, so Little Tikes has jumped on the bandwagon now with their Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle stationary bike, complete with a place for your kiddo’s tablet. It’s got a Bluetooth speaker to play music, and even adjustable resistance settings. The absolute kicker? Little Tikes has also uploaded a small library of videos to YouTube for kids to watch while pedaling. The videos, dubbed “Pelican Bikes Ride” feature hype “Pelican” instructors who sneak in some educational content while the kiddos furiously pedal. One has a Dino instructor taking you through the snowy mountains, while the other videos stick to humans taking kids through other scenic locales—including one with cows.

Little Tikes isn’t the first to do this…Fisher Price launched their“Think & Learn Smart Cycle” in 2017. Look for the Pelican in Target this month.

 

