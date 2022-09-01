Little Leaguer Back Home In Utah After Falling Out Of Top Bunk

12-year-old Easton Oliverson cracked his skull and cheek when he fell from the top bunk at the Little League World Series dorms August 14th, and he was battling for his life. His dad shared initially, he was told by doctors he had a zero percent chance of making it. That’s every parent’s nightmare.

He was put in a medically induced coma, and endured a critical surgery on his skull Friday..but he’s continuing to defy the odds! Despite some pretty bad swelling on the right side of his head, he was able to fly home to Utah to continue his recovery.

He even shared a video thanking everyone following his story for prayers!