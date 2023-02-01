99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Little Girls Talk To Their Army Dad Through Their Security Camera

February 1, 2023 6:05AM EST
Share

Eight-year-old Adalyn and 5-year-old Myla miss their daddy, Jordan Dorn, who is serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Poland. But they’ve found a unique way to talk to him everyday, and he can see them!  They have driveway talks through their home security cameras…and adorable routine they’ve had since they’ve been apart. They even set up a room in their house with a map showing daddy’s location and clocks to show the time difference.

He comes home in 4 months and they are fighting over who gets the first hug!

More about:
army
Daughters
driveway talks
home security camera
Inside Edition
Jordan Dorn

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Jeremy Renner: "I Broke More Than 30 Bones"
5

You Laugh You Lose: The One With All The Lightbulb Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE