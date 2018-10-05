Little Dog Miraculously Survives Nearly 2 Weeks in a Flooded Home After Hurricane Florence Small but mighty. This little dog is incredible after surviving nearly 2 weeks on a couch inside a flooded home. Humane society workers from the little maltese who somehow managed to survive. doghumane societyHurricaneHurricane FlorencePuppyrescuesurvival SHARE RELATED CONTENT P!NK Has Been Living a Secret Life as a Winemaker for 10 Years You Can Now Fly Directly To Houston From Louisville ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Debuts October 26th On Netflix **squeals** National Taco Day: Here’s How To Celebrate Officially Scared: ’80s Horror Classics Playing All Month At Village 8 Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse Full Trailer is HERE