Listen To Leaked Kanye Track Before It’s Gone!

Dec 19, 2019 @ 9:15am

An unreleased Ye track, said to be from the lost… scrapped… or whatever happened to the ninth studio album YANDHI, just surfaced on Reddit.

“Bye Bye Baby” had originally appeared on the preliminary track list for YANDHI although who’s to say whether it would’ve made the final cut. It features rapper and poet Mykki Blanco who opens the track with tongue-in-cheek bars, “Why did Kanye say that? What is Kanye thinkin’?” Then the track segways into a lengthy old Kanye-esc verse.

Yeezy’s verse is typical to the rappers style prior to his delving into the gospel genre. You can listen to it here, before it gets taken down, but be warned it’s explicit and NSFW through the speakers at least. Enjoy and tell us what you think! Do you miss the old Kanye

