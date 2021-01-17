      Weather Alert

Lisa Kudrow Confirms ‘Friends’ Reunion If Officially Still On and Pre-Recording

Jan 17, 2021 @ 7:51am
385848 28: Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends." Pictured (l to r): Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Episode: "The One Where They All Turn Thirty." (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)

If nostalgia is keeping you happy, then never fear, Lisa Kudrow has confirmed the ‘Friends’ reunion for HBO is STILL on! While joining Rob Lowe on his podcast, Lisa revealed that she has already pre-shot small segments herself for the reunion!

She did yet again reiterate that they are not reprising their signature roles, but reuniting for the first time on camera since 2004. Full filming has not yet begun, but pieces are already being worked on!

