Liquor Store Employee Gives Man The Shoes Off Her Feet

Ta Leia (known as “Ace”), works at a Minnesota liquor store and offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.

She said her mom, grandmother and godparents always taught her to give back. The store said on Facebook those shoes were actually her favorite sneakers.

Her boss said, “We applaud Ace for her selflessness and her willingness to help those in need!” Ace said her manager gave her another pair of shoes to wear for the day, for which she was “thankful.”