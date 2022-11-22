99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lionel Richie Wants To Work With These Other Artists

November 22, 2022 10:00AM EST
Lionel Richie was honored at the American Music Awards with the Icon Award over the weekend (11/20). On the red carpet, he told E News that he would like to work with Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran. He just needs them to call him up to collab!

Ed might be a little busy doing dad things since he “signed off” Instagram until the New Year!

 

Lionel couldn’t think of the person in country music he wants to team up with, but just know… He’s ready for a Lionel Richie country mashup!

