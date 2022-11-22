Lionel Richie Wants To Work With These Other Artists

Lionel Richie was honored at the American Music Awards with the Icon Award over the weekend (11/20). On the red carpet, he told E News that he would like to work with Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran. He just needs them to call him up to collab!

Bruno’s been in Tokyo looking D A P P E R.

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

Ed might be a little busy doing dad things since he “signed off” Instagram until the New Year!

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Lionel couldn’t think of the person in country music he wants to team up with, but just know… He’s ready for a Lionel Richie country mashup!