Lionel Richie To Receive Icon Award At American Music Awards

November 8, 2022 7:32AM EST
Lionel Richie is living his best life just getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now he’s going to add the Icon Award  from the American Music Awards to his accolades. Not only that, but he gets the distinction of being “only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception [in 1973].”

He’s won 17 AMA’s in his career and says, “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

And he’s keeping busy in the middle of his Back to Las Vegas residency and is still a judge on American Idol. The 2022 AMAs will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 20 and be on Hulu the next day.

