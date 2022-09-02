Lindsay Lohan Starring In A Few Netflix Movies
September 2, 2022 4:35PM EDT
You can catch Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas on Netflix November 10th, and now comes word she’s got another project with Netflix in the works. She will play Maddie in Irish Wish, who is a woman in love with her best friend’s fiancé. The official movie synopsis says, “Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”
Both films are part of Lohan’s creative partnership with Netflix.