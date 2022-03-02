Lindsay Lohan Sign On For Two More Netflix Movies

Lindsay Lohan has signed a creative partnership with Netflix to star in two new movies. That’s in addition to the previously-announced holiday film that Lohan will star in later this year, called Falling For Christmas. No other details were revealed about the other two film projects. In the holiday movie, Lohan will play a newly-engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. The two-picture deal signifies Lohan’s full return to acting after several years of on-and-off roles. Some recent projects include the British TV comedy Sick Note and MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.
She’s also started planning her wedding to fiance Bader Shammas.