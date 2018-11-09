Lindsay Lohan Now Wants To Pitch Your Products Or Service

Lindsay Lohan wants you to know she’s available for hire…to pitch your product or service.

Her rep went looking for deals on a Facebook group for publicists and marketers this week, writing that interested parties should “reach out if you rep a brand that is interested in endorsement opportunities with Lindsay.”

Specifically, she’s looking for fashion, beauty, car, lifestyle, CPG, fitness/lifestyle, food/drinks, entertainment/media, and tech brands. Oh…and you “must have a substantial budget.” The post got just three responses: one alerting a New York Post reporter to the cash grab, and two from industry types asking for a “ballpark” on what “substantial” means.

Since she’s not really getting acting gigs anymore, she’s switching gears and trying to reinvent herself as a brand.

 

