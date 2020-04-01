Lindsay Lohan Is Threatening New Music
LINZ, AUSTRIA - JULY 26: Lindsay Lohan attends the press conference during 'Weisses Fest 2014' on July 26, 2014 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by Monika Fellner/Getty Images)
Lindsay Lohan announced her comeback with a weird new video. It kind of looks like the trailer to a horror movie…
The 30 second video features her most famous headlines, red carpet videos and her “Lilo” dance. The video ends with Lohan saying, “I’m back.”
Not sure if that’s the official single name…guess we’ll have to see!