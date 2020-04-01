      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Lindsay Lohan Is Threatening New Music

Apr 1, 2020 @ 7:54am
LINZ, AUSTRIA - JULY 26: Lindsay Lohan attends the press conference during 'Weisses Fest 2014' on July 26, 2014 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by Monika Fellner/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan announced her comeback with a weird new video.  It kind of looks like the trailer to a horror movie…


The 30 second video features her most famous headlines, red carpet videos and her “Lilo” dance. The video ends with Lohan saying, “I’m back.”

Not sure if that’s the official single name…guess we’ll have to see!

TAGS
Lindsay Lohan New Music news footage Tease video
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE