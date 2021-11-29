Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged

Lindsay Lohan said yes to boyfriend Bader Shammas, she announced on Instagram early Sunday, Nov. 28.
Her mom Dina Lohan later shared one of the photos of her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is full #engaged #newbeginnings.” They have dated for three years according to her rep, but kept it very private. He lives in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for the past few years. According to his Linkedin profile, Shammas is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse. He previously attended the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering and later attended the University of Tampa, where he studied finance.
As for 35-year-old Lohan, she’s set to make a major acting comeback in a Netflix holiday movie playing a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”