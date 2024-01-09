Lindsay Lohan Attends The Premiere Of The NEW Mean Girls

Source: YouTube

Get in, loser. We’re going to see Mean Girls. Again.

The remake of Mean Girls is due out in theaters this Friday, January 12, and the premiere wouldn’t have been the same without Lindsay Lohan on the pink carpet.

She was seen with Angourie Rice, cast as Cady Heron in the remake. How many Cady Herons can we get? The limit does not exist, but two is probably enough for now.

Lindsay wasn’t the only big name to see at the event, Megan Thee Stallion appeared alongside Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina George in the new version.

The two of them collaborated for a brand new song for the soundtrack called “Not My Fault.” Check it out here: