Lincoln Elementary Gets The First JCPS #EveryDayCounts Attendance Party

We were stoked to be a part of the launch of the JCPS #EveryDayCounts attendance campaign Friday morning at Lincoln Elementary!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsgDmI-lekf/

The campaign encourages students to miss no more than 6 days of the school year!  There will be more surprise pop-up parties at other JCPS schools including middle and high schools!

https://twitter.com/JCPSKY/status/1083719115439788032

