Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals ‘Hamilton’ Movie Details

Okay we need this movie to be released RIGHT NOW! Lin-Manuel Miranda just revealed the ORIGINAL cast will be making this movie!
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about finding the right time to release the #Hamilton movie: “You all have that friend who brags, ‘I saw that with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone. You’re all gonna see it with the original cast” | Studio presented by @ItsOnATT pic.twitter.com/zum7otFexr
— Variety (@Variety) January 29, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about finding the right time to release the #Hamilton movie: “You all have that friend who brags, ‘I saw that with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone. You’re all gonna see it with the original cast” | Studio presented by @ItsOnATT pic.twitter.com/zum7otFexr
— Variety (@Variety) January 29, 2020