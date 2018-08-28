Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond Team Up For Chef Boyardee

What a time to be alive! Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond Team Up For a Chef Boyardee Commercial!

This is too funny to me! I mean this pair of completely different artists are working on a new jingle for the king of ravioli. That’s comedy!

And the new theme song is called, “Start the Par-Dee,” which features vocals from the two with a sample of the “Thank Goodness for Chef Boyardee” song from the 80s.

Oh and Donny Osmond even raps!!!!!!

Along with the jingle is a video complete with flying cartoon tomatoes and yacht showing Donny some dance moves.

I think my week has been made from this video. I am so glad this exists!

