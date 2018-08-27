Lil Xan Gives Billy Ray Cyrus Weed and Bong For His Birthday

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lil Xan is dating Billy’s other daughter Noah Cyrus. So being the good boyfriend he is, he got Billy a couple birthday presents for his 57th birthday.

Normally, you’d think a good present to give your girlfriend’s dad would be as simple as a gift card to his favorite golf course, or maybe the gift of not being a total douche to his daughter. Lil Xan is not one for subtleties, it seems. For turning 57 years young, Lil Xan gave Billy Ray Cyrus some weed. The bong was actually from his daughter Noah.

Check out the classy photo of dear old dad, Lil Xan and his beloved bong HERE.

