Lil Wayne’s Album “Tha Carter V” Drops Thursday!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 16: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was shot in black and white. No color version available.) Recording artist Lil Wayne attends Neiman Marcus x Young Money Launch at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills on February 16, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus)

The time has come! Lil Wayne drops his new album Tha Carter V on Thursday, September 27th! Rumors of the album’s release date spread and were proven false! A week later, Lil Wayne announced that the album would drop on his 36th birthday, Thursday!

The rapper posted a video spilling the news and thanking his fans for sticking with him throughout the years between his album releases. “I always give ya’ll all of me, but this album, I’m giving you more than me,” he said. “This is four, five, six years of work that you’ll be listening to.”

Tha Carter V will FINALLY be released, a full seven years after the Carter IV. Why did the album take so long to release????! Well, it was supposed to be dropped years earlier however, Wayne and his mentor Cash Money boss Birdman got into a tiff!

The two settled their dispute earlier this year in a multi-million dollar lawsuit. (HOLY SMOKES THAT’S A LOTTA CASH!) Last month, Birdman was on stage with Wayne and made an announcement publicly apologizing to him.