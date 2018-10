Lil Wayne just dropped The Carter V ( which is on its way to be #1) and he joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show!

Tunechi talks about why it took him so long to come out with a new album (legal reasons), why he got into skateboarding, and that he doesn’t write down any lyrics!

I knew he was a rap God! The real question is, how does he remember the lyrics to his songs??

Well he has people listen back to what he records and write down what he says. Boujee much? Ha!