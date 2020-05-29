Lil Wayne on George Floyd’s Death: ‘If We Want to Place the Blame on Anybody, It Should Be Ourselves’
Lil Wayne was a guest on Fat Joe’s IG Live show, The Joprah Show.
One of the topics discussed was the death of George Floyd.
Lil Wayne said that when situations like this occur, we have to get specific, we have to stop viewing these situations with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge.
Wayne also discussed that he does not speak out on issues because after the tweets, or after people wear a shirt condemning the act, then what? What else you gon do after that?
He continued that if he’s not going to help the family in a specific way then he prefers to do and say nothing.