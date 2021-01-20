Lil Wayne Gets Pardon; Joe Exotic Does Not
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )
As President Trump released the long list of pardons in the 11th hour, Lil Wayne’s name made the list of over 140 names.
Remember Lil Wayne faced ten years in jail after pleading guilty to gun possession last year. He had traveled with a loaded handgun from California to Florida in 2019. On October 29th Lil Wayne posted a picture of himself alongside the president and wrote about a “great meeting” he had with President Trump.
Other names included former advisor Steve Bannon and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. One name not on the list? Joe Exotic. That’s right, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, will remain behind bars despite his very public plea.
Maybe next time?