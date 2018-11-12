Lil Wayne Drew a Tattoo for Halsey Just Before Sharing the ‘SNL’ Stage

This is what dreams are made of! Have I ever told you how much Halsey and I are alike? Because she is my spirit animal!

Halsey and Lil Wayne shared the SNL stage, and they also share an astrological sign. The bond in both being Libras apparently inspired some new ink just before their performance Saturday night.

Showing off a photo of a tattoo — with the words “sins” and “forgiveness” surrounding a scale — on social media, Halsey took a moment to express her gratitude to Lil Wayne for drawing its design for her.

“On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness.” Got this yatted by @jonboytattoo seconds before walking onstage. thanks for writing this one out for me @LilTunechi ⚖️ #libragang pic.twitter.com/gtYheVYKJL — h (@halsey) November 11, 2018

What makes this even better is that Halsey tweeted about her and Lil Wayne being Libras 4 years ago, in 2014!

I’m a libra and so is lil Wayne and that’s all you’ll ever need to know about me. — h (@halsey) November 3, 2014

Halsey was so grateful to Tunechi and their performance was AMAZING!