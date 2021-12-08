Lil Uzi Vert Agreed To Pay For A Student’s College…And Now He’s Graduating

Lil Uzi Vert was approached a few years ago by Raheel Ahmad at the mall, who boldly asked if Uzi would cover the $90,000 tab for his college education. So Uzi countered with another question, asking Ahmad: “If I pay for your college, are you gonna finish college?” Turns out Ahmad is making good on Uzi’s investment as he’s graduating from Temple University this year with a 3.5 GPA.
So it’s only fitting Ahmad invite Uzi to his graduation party.
