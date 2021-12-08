      Weather Alert

Lil Uzi Vert Agreed To Pay For A Student’s College…And Now He’s Graduating

Dec 8, 2021 @ 7:04am

Lil Uzi Vert was approached a few years ago by Raheel Ahmad at the mall, who boldly asked if Uzi would cover the $90,000 tab for his college education. So Uzi countered with another question, asking Ahmad: “If I pay for your college, are you gonna finish college?”  Turns out Ahmad is making good on Uzi’s investment as he’s graduating from Temple University this year with a 3.5 GPA.

So it’s only fitting Ahmad invite Uzi to his graduation party.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raheel Ahmad (@bigassheel)

Here’s the backstory and video of that big question:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raheel Ahmad (@bigassheel)

TAGS
college lil uzi vert Raheel Ahmad Student tuition
POPULAR POSTS
High School Basketball Team Group Text Adds Wrong Number That Connects To The Buccaneers
Sleigh All Day
Shawn Mendes Promises "It'll Be Okay" In First Single Since Camila Split
Viral Story About Wrong Text Leading To A Thanksgiving Tradition Will Become A Netflix Movie
Guy Finds His Brother's Custom Letter Jacket Nearly 30 Years Later
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On